Crash with SUV kills motorcyclist

A motorcycle rider is dead after a Friday night crash on the citys southeast side.

The Fort Wayne Police Department received calls around 9 p.m. reporting a crash between a sport utility vehicle and a motorcycle at Oxford Street and Bueter Drive.

Upon arrival, officers found both vehicles had extensive damage. The adult male driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. The adult male driver of the SUV suffered a minor injury but did not require medical attention, police said in a news release.

Evidence at the scene, the release said, indicates the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Oxford when it collided with the SUV, which was making a left turn from Bueter to head west on Oxford.

Investigators are asking anyone that witnessed the crash to contact the police department or use the free P3 Tips app.

The crash remains under investigation by the police, the Allen County coroners office and the prosecutors office. The coroners office will release the victims identity and cause of death.