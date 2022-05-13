Crime reports

The chart lists crimes through May 16 investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department including burglaries, robberies and thefts from vehicles. Because of the department's reporting policies, an attempted robbery or burglary is classified as an actual robbery or burglary, respectively. The listed addresses are those where crimes were reported and are not necessarily where the crimes occurred.

Sector 11

5/12/22 10 p.m. Burglary 3600 N. Clinton St.

5/14/22 10 p.m. Theft from vehicle 500 W. Fourth St.

Sector 14

5/10/22 Midnight Theft from vehicle 1800 River Run Trail

5/15/22 11 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5600 River Run Trail

Sector 16

5/12/22 8 p.m. Theft from vehicle 4000 Option Pass

Sector 18

5/13/22 9:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 8800 Crosier Lane

Sector 19

5/12/22 5 p.m. Theft from vehicle 11500 Gongwer Drive

Sector 21

5/12/22 12:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 3000 E. State Blvd.

5/12/22 11:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1600 Bayer Ave.

Sector 22

5/10/22 2:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 5900 E. State Blvd.

Sector 28

5/10/22 1:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 9500 Golden Oak Drive

5/11/22 Midnight Theft from vehicle 9700 Founders Way

Sector 31

5/14/22 8:30 p.m. Robbery Broadway and Stophlet St.

Sector 35

5/13/22 Midnight Burglary 3900 Buell Drive

Sector 36

5/11/22 7:16 a.m. Robbery 6400 Bluffton Road

5/16/22 8:43 p.m. Burglary 6500 Liberty Drive

Sector 37

5/12/22 Midnight Theft from vehicle 6500 Fernwood Ave.

Sector 38

5/15/22 8 a.m. Burglary 2700 Gilbert Drive

Sector 41

5/13/22 7:30 p.m. Burglary 1500 E. Berry St.

Sector 43

5/10/22 11 a.m. Burglary 3000 Drexel Ave.

5/16/22 Midnight Burglary 2300 Drexel Ave.

Sector 44

5/11/22 2:40 p.m. Robbery 3000 S. Anthony Blvd.

5/13/22 5 p.m. Burglary 3500 Warsaw St.

5/13/22 8 a.m. Theft from vehicle 500 E. Sherwood Terrace

Sector 46

5/10/22 4 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1900 E. Rudisill Blvd.

Sector 48

5/12/22 1 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1800 Chartwell Drive

Sector 62

5/10/22 9 p.m. Theft from vehicle 9800 Blue Mound Drive