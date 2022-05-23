2 motorcyclists killed after separate collisions

A man died early Sunday after a motorcycle crash on West Jefferson Boulevard near Rockhill Park in Fort Wayne, and a man died in Huntington County after his motorcycle collided with a car Sunday afternoon.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the first wreck, which happened about 1:20 a.m., to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department or to use the free P3 Tips app.

Preliminary information indicates the motorcycle was traveling east and lost control, hitting a guardrail just west of Catalpa Street, Fort Wayne police said in a news release.

The driver received medical attention on the scene and he was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The Allen County coroner's office is expected to release the man's identity and his cause of death.

The second motorcyclist who died, Cameron M. Eckert, was traveling south on Indiana 5 and turned into the path of a northbound car about 12:15 p.m. near Waterworks Road in Huntington Township, according to a news release from Philip Zahm, Huntington County's the county's chief deputy coroner.

Eckert, who was wearing a helmet, was ejected from the motorcycle and tended to by passersby and first responders, the release said.

Deputy Coroner Doug Wiley determined the cause of death was blunt force traumatic injuries sustained in the collision, the release said. The death was ruled accidental.

Police to monitor seat restraints

The Fort Wayne, Allen County, New Haven and Woodburn police departments will increase patrols as part of the national Click It or Ticket enforcement campaign ahead of Memorial Day weekend, a news release said.

Officers will be watching for seat belt and car seat violations while conducting high visibility patrols during the day and night, when unrestrained driving is at its peak, the release said.

Drivers can be cited for lack of seat belt use and for each unbuckled passenger younger than 16.

Parents and caregivers are encouraged to ensure children are in the correct car seat and that it's used correctly and properly installed.

Resources are available at www.nhtsa.gov/TheRightSeat. To schedule an appointment with a certified car seat safety technician, visit on.in.gov/SafeKids.