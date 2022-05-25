3 men rescued in Spear Lake after boat sinks

Three fishermen whose boat sank in Spear Lake in Kosciusko County were rescued by Indiana conservation officers and other boaters in the lake.

The men were checked on shore by EMS after their rescue and not taken for further medical attention, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources.

The department didn’t release the men’s names.

The call about boaters in the water and in danger came from Kosciusko County dispatch at 3:15 p.m. Sunday. Conservation officers Nathan Hooley and Jordan Boggs were on the scene within minutes, according to the DNR news release.

The boat sank after one of the fishermen tried to retrieve a fishing rod that had fallen in the water. During his attempt, the boat took on water, the report stated.

The men didn’t have personal flotation devices, such as life jackets, on board. By law, boaters are required to have a wearable flotation device for each person on board.

The North Webster Police Department and the Turkey Creek Fire Department and EMS assisted the DNR’s conservation officers in the rescue process.

