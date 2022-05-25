Boy shot on Reed St.

A young boy was shot Tuesday on Fort Wayne's south side, police said.

Fort Wayne police were called at 12:55 p.m. to a shooting in the 2900 block of Reed Street.

Officers learned the boy had been transported to a hospital with an apparent gunshot wound. The boy, whose age was not provided, was reported to be in non-life-threatening condition.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 427-1201, Crime Stoppers at 436-7867, or use the free “P3 Tips” app.

The shooting remains under investigation by Fort Wayne police and the Allen County prosecutor's office.

Morning pickup collision kills Ohio motorcyclist

A Bryan, Ohio, motorcyclist died Tuesday morning in a collision with a pickup truck on a Williams County road, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Gary R. McCarty, 50, was riding a motorcycle south on County Road 9, south of County Road C, about 10:45 a.m. when a pickup truck traveling north attempted a left turn into a private driveway in front of him, the highway patrol at Defiance said.

McCarty died at the scene. The pickup truck's driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

County Road 9 was closed for about 21/2 hours. The crash remains under investigation.

Federal agents search home off Cook Road

FBI agents conducted federal search and arrest warrants Tuesday at a home on Valdosta Drive, off Cook Road.

Chris Bavender, public affairs officer for the FBI in Indianapolis, confirmed the search and arrest warrants but declined to release additional information.