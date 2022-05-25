Shooting on north side wounds 1

One man was hospitalized and several vehicles were damaged during a shooting on Fort Wayne’s north side Tuesday night, police said.

City police received several calls around 6:30 p.m. involving individuals shooting at each other in the 7400 block of Cold Springs Boulevard, just west of Coldwater Road.

Officers arrived to learn a man was taken to a hospital via private conveyance after he was shot. He was reported to have non-life-threatening injuries, said officer Allissa Barnhorst, city police public information officer.

Several vehicles were damaged during the incident. Detectives were canvassing the area and interviewing witnesses, she said.

This was at least the second shooting police investigated Tuesday. A young boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries when he was shot on Reed Street. See more on Page 3C.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the shootings to call police at 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 436-7867 or use the “P3 Tips” app. The shootings remain under investigation by Fort Wayne police and the Allen County prosecutor’s office.

jchapman@jg.net