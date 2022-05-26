Man dies in Waynedale house fire

An afternoon house fire claimed the life of a Waynedale man on Thursday.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office is expected to release the man’s identity after the family is notified.

The fire began about 1 p.m. in a home in the 7000 block of Bradbury Avenue, near Lower Huntington Road. Fort Wayne Fire Department’s Engine 5 was on the scene in less than 10 minutes, said Deputy Fire Chief Adam O’Connor.

When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke pouring out of the one-story house, O’Connor said. They went inside to find the fire source and had to navigate holes in the floor from the fire.

A neighbor, Beth Ickes, told the Journal Gazette that neighbors across the street had first seen the fire and tried to get into the house before firefighters arrived. However, it was too hot and there was too much smoke.

The firefighters found the man at the source of the fire, the southwest corner of the house that appeared to be an addition. The man was the only person known to be in the house, O’Connor said.

The cause of death and cause of the fire are still under investigation.

