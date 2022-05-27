Arrest made in north side shooting

Fort Wayne police have arrested a suspect for the north-side shooting that sent a man to the hospital and damaged several vehicles Tuesday evening.

Quejuance Stewart, 25, also known as Quance Stewart and Quan Stewart, was arrested at 4:23 p.m. Thursday.

As of Thursday evening, there were no formal charges against Stewart listed in Allen County's online records.

However, preliminary charges listed by the police were attempted murder, aggravated battery, criminal recklessness and being a felon possessing a handgun.

The Allen County prosecutor's office decides whether and when to file charges against a suspect.

The shooting happened about 6:30 p.m. in the 7400 block of Cold Spring Boulevard, just west of Coldwater Road.

Police responded after receiving several calls about people shooting at each other.

The man who was wounded went to a hospital by private vehicle, according to the police. The shot to his groin area but classified as non-life threatening.

The shooter fled the scene. Fort Wayne homicide detectives took lead on the case and identified Stewart as the suspect.

The Fort Wayne Police Department vice and narcotics division assisted the detectives.

