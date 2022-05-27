Arrest made in unsolved burglaries in DeKalb

The Auburn Police Department has arrested a man suspected of committing unsolved burglaries and thefts in DeKalb County.

Police are now trying to find the owners of property allegedly stolen by Tyler A. Day, 22, of the 700 block of Martz Drive in Auburn.

Day has been charged with felony burglary and is being held in the DeKalb County Jail on $5,000 bond.

Police arrested him Tuesday about 2:55 a.m. after being contacted by a man who'd fallen asleep in his own business in the 1800 block of Sprout Street. The man woke up to find Day walking through his workshop, according to a statement released by the Auburn police.

When officers arrived, they found Day and located a vehicle that was full of the victim's property, according to the Auburn Police Department.

During an interview with Auburn police detectives, Day allegedly said he had entered the Sprout Street business intending to steal property. He also admitted to several other crimes in the tri-county area, according to a press release.

The release didn't specify what any of those burglaries and thefts were.

Officers obtained search warrants for properties that Day has connections to. Police found property that was reported stolen from storage units, “and a large amount of property was recovered,” the police stated. Some of the property is apparently from victims that weren't aware their storage units had been broken into.

Auburn detectives have been working to return property to the rightful owners. Those who have information on stolen property should contact Aaron Quick or Adam Barton at 260-920-3200, ext. 1905 or 1906.

