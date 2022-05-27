Drugs found, man arrested in federal raid

The FBI's Tuesday raid of a house on Valdosta Drive near Cook Road led to the discovery of more than 10 pounds of cocaine, more than half an ounce of heroin and several pounds of suspected marijuana, officials said.

The drugs were kept in large filing cabinets in a locked room of the basement, according to paperwork filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Indiana. Gerardo Nino Romero, 40, was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute a schedule II controlled substance, cocaine.

Federal agents were first in the house. They found Romero and found a locked door in the basement. They forced the door open and found several large filing cabinets, two with combination locks that the FBI agents broke off.

Fort Wayne officers with Safe Streets Gang Task Force and vice and narcotics division found bags containing a powdery substance that weighed almost 10.5 pounds, the filing said.

The powder field tested positive for cocaine. Officers also found plastic bags, scales, a vacuum sealer, calibration weights and an apparent drug ledger in the locked basement room.

The amount of cocaine was “consistent with distribution” and “not consistent with personal use or mere possession,” court records state.

