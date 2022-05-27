Man dies in Waynedale house fire

A Thursday afternoon house fire claimed the life of a Waynedale man.

The Allen County coroner's office is expected to release the man's identity after the family is notified.

This is the eighth fire-related death in Allen County this year. Fire took the lives of two adults on Fort Wayne's north side on Jan. 4, four children in Dupont Estates on April 21 and a 6-year-old boy in Monroeville on May 15.

Thursday's fire began about 1 p.m. in a home in the 7000 block of Bradbury Avenue. Fort Wayne Fire Department's Engine 5 was on the scene in less than 10 minutes, said Deputy Fire Chief Adam O'Connor.

When firefighters arrived, they saw smoke pouring out of the one-story house. They went inside to find the source and had to navigate holes in the floor cause by the fire, O'Connor said.

A neighbor, Beth Ickes, told the Journal Gazette that neighbors across the street had first seen the fire and tried to get into the house before firefighters arrived. They kicked in the door and broke a window, but the smoke was too thick, she said.

The fire was in the southwest corner of the house, O'Connor said. It took firefighters less than 10 minutes to extinguish, and neighboring houses weren't threatened by it.

The search crew found the man near the source of the fire in the southwest corner of the house, which appeared to be an addition.

The man was the only known occupant of the house, O'Connor said. The fire department and coroner are still investigating the cause of fire and cause of death.

Ickes assumed the man found dead was the homeowner. If so, she said, the man had lived in the house for a long time, between 10 and 20 years.

“I knew him well,” she said. “He was a great neighbor and a great man – a man of God.”

He'd been in the Air Force and had been refurbishing houses until health problems made that difficult.

“We lost a good man who'd do anything for anybody,” Ickes said.

jwolf@jg.net