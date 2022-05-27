Police looking for suspect in robbery of Auburn bank

An Auburn bank was robbed Thursday morning, and police are seeking a suspect, Indiana State Police said in a news release.

No one was injured. Police said the suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous.

At about 10:15 a.m., Auburn police were called to the Farmers & Merchants bank branch at 403 Erie Pass, the release said.

The suspect handed a note to a teller saying he was armed and demanding money but did not display a weapon, the statement said. The suspect then drove away in a silver car heading west with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police described the suspect as a man in his mid-to-late 20s, about 6 feet, 3 inches tall, black, with a thin build. He was wearing a red athletic-style jacket and pants, a black baseball cap and a black mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 260-432-8661, option 8, and ask for detectives Jake Quick or Clint Hetrick.