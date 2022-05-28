Man charged in shooting on north side

The Allen County prosecutor's office filed four felony charges, including attempted murder, Friday afternoon against a man arrested in connection with Tuesday's north-side shooting.

The shooting left one man seriously wounded, but police said the injury wasn't life-threatening.

Quejuance Stewart, 25, also known as Quance Stewart and Quan Stewart, is also charged with aggravated battery knowingly inflicting injury and that creates a substantial risk of death, criminal recklessness and carrying a handgun with a prior felony conviction in the last 15 years.

His bond was set at $120,000, and his first hearing will be Thursday, according to online court records.

Stewart faces 15 to 30 years in prison if convicted of the attempted murder, up to 12 years in prison on the aggravated battery charge and up to four years and six months on each of the other charges.

The shooting happened at 6:30 p.m. in the 7400 block of Cold Spring Boulevard, just west of Coldwater Road and in the parking lot of an apartment complex. Police responding to a call found shell casings from bullets – 25 of them 9 mm caliber and 12 of them .45 caliber – in the parking lot, according to court documents.

The officers also found five vehicles struck by bullets and an upstairs bedroom window broken by a bullet. The tenants told police they were asleep in that bedroom when the window was shot.

Based on witness accounts, the shooting victim was at the apartment complex to collect belongings. A silver car pulled into the lot, and a man, later identified as Stewart, exited with two handguns. Witnesses said there was a woman in the passenger seat, and court documents said another man was in the back seat.

Stewart got into a confrontation with the victim. After police took Stewart into custody Thursday, Steward said the victim pulled a gun first and fired without aiming, hitting the apartment window, court documents said.

Stewart told police he then drew one of the two 9 mm Glock handguns he had and fired five or six times – despite police finding 25 shell casings at the scene. The man in the back seat shot a Glock 21, which uses .45-caliber bullets, court records said.

The man whom Stewart allegedly shot was taken to Parkview Hospital in a private vehicle and was treated for a gunshot wound in his right groin area, according to court documents.

The female passenger in the car Stewart drove told police that she bought the guns, and she reported them stolen Wednesday, the day after the shooting. She denied that Stewart was with her during the purchase, but video from the store showed he was, documents said.

Police found the handguns and two rifles in the trunk of the woman's car when they took Stewart into custody, record said. Stewart had two 9 mm bullets in his pocket when police removed him from the car Thursday.

Stewart, who was released from prison March 24, allegedly had made comments earlier about killing the man he allegedly shot. He told police he'd been shot at before going to prison and had PTSD and anger issues as a result.

jwolf@jg.net