Crime reports

The chart lists crimes through May 23 investigated by the Fort Wayne Police Department including burglaries, robberies and thefts from vehicles. Because of the department's reporting policies, an attempted robbery or burglary is classified as an actual robbery or burglary, respectively. The listed addresses are those where crimes were reported and are not necessarily where the crimes occurred.

Sector 11

5/19/22 5:41 a.m. Burglary 700 Coliseum Blvd. E.

5/20/22 4 p.m. Burglary 600 Greenlawn Ave.

Sector 12

5/19/22 3:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 1800 W. Jefferson Blvd.

Sector 15

5/21/22 6:58 p.m. Robbery 4700 Coldwater Road

5/22/22 4:28 a.m. Robbery 5900 Lima Road

Sector 16

5/22/22 9 p.m. Theft from vehicle W. Washington Center Road

and Huguenard Road

Sector 17

5/21/22 11:23 p.m. Burglary 1500 Northbrook Blvd.

Sector 21

5/19/22 3 p.m. Theft from vehicle 2100 Lake Ave.

5/22/22 5:45 a.m. Robbery 2800 E. State Blvd.

5/22/22 2:22 p.m. Robbery 1400 Coliseum Blvd. N.

Sector 23

5/19/22 6 p.m. Burglary 8200 Idaho Drive

Sector 26

5/21/22 7:50 p.m. Burglary 6200 St. Joe Road

Sector 32

5/18/22 11:26 a.m. Theft from vehicle 2600 Fairfield Ave.

5/21/22 10:06 a.m. Burglary 300 W. Butler St.

5/18/22 6:45 p.m. Burglary 3900 Taylor St.

Sector 35

5/17/22 Midnight Theft from vehicle 6400 Fairfield Ave.

Sector 36

5/20/22 7 p.m. Burglary 7600 Mill Run Road

Sector 37

5/17/22 2:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 7000 Bluffton Road

Sector 41

5/17/22 10:30 p.m. Theft from vehicle 800 Eliza St.

Sector 42

5/21/22 4 p.m. Burglary 1000 Buchanan St.

Sector 43

5/19/22 5 a.m. Burglary 1900 Roy St.

Sector 45

5/19/22 1:33 a.m. Robbery 5700 Bowser Ave.

5/21/22 6 p.m. Burglary 4300 Smith St.

Sector 47

5/22/22 9:32 p.m. Robbery 8300 Bridgeway Blvd.

Sector 48

5/17/22 2:11 p.m. Theft from vehicle 7500 S. Anthony Blvd.

5/22/22 Midnight Theft from vehicle 1900 Fox Point Trail

5/22/22 6:45 a.m. Theft from vehicle 7900 Decatur Road