Gunfire on Rudisill results in man's death

A man died after a late-night shooting on the city's south side, police said Sunday.

The Fort Wayne Police Department arrived at the 300 block of West Rudisill Boulevard at 11:48 p.m. Saturday after dispatchers received several 911 calls reporting the sound of multiple gunshots, according to a news release.

Responding officers arrived and found numerous shell casings near the intersection of Rudisill and Webster Street.

While officers were investigating, they received word that an adult male had arrived at a hospital with an apparent gunshot wound or wounds and was in life-threatening condition. This man was later pronounced dead.

Police think the victim was in the 300 block of West Rudisill when gunfire erupted and was taken by associates to the hospital.

Investigators are trying to determine what led to the gunfire and what the deceased man's role was.

Crime scene technicians processed the scene, and detectives went door to door trying to locate witnesses and video surveillance.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222, Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867 or use the free P3 Tips app.

Driver badly hurt in crash on I-69

DeKalb County Sheriff's Department officials believe alcohol was a factor in an early-morning crash that sent a Fort Wayne woman to the hospital Sunday.

Cassandra Schneider, 25, was in critical condition after a 12:27 a.m. crash on Interstate 69 at the 325 mile marker, according to a news release.

Schneider was driving a Jeep Grand Cherokee southbound when the vehicle left the highway and struck a guardrail, law enforcement officials said. The vehicle overturned numerous times, ejecting the driver at some point, and came to rest overturned.

Schneider suffered injuries to both lower legs and had a possible head injury. The 2004 vehicle was totaled, officials said.

The crash remains under investigation, the sheriff's department said.

The DeKalb Sheriff's Department was assisted by the Indiana State Police, the Auburn Police Department, the Garrett Police Department, Parkview EMS, Parkview Samaritan helicopter, Auburn Fire Department and Brent's Towing.

Rural DeKalb crash hurts Garrett teen

Alcohol was believed to be a factor Saturday evening when a Garrett man left the road and struck a utility pole while driving a 2005 Ford Explorer, the DeKalb County Sheriff's Department said.

Willie M. Jones, 19, was traveling eastbound in the 1000 block of County Road 56 about 5:40 p.m. when the vehicle left the road to the south and struck the pole and came to rest on the driver's-side door, according to a news release.

Jones was transported to Parkview DeKalb with a possible shoulder injury. The vehicle was totaled, officials said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Butler woman unhurt in rollover

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Department responded late Saturday to a rollover on County Road 61 that left a Butler woman with no apparent injuries but totaled the vehicle she was driving, according to a news release.

Ariel Middleton, 36, was traveling northbound in the 1600 block when her tires veered onto gravel at the side of the road, authorities said in the news release. She lost control of the 2003 Hyundai XG3, which left the east side of the road and rolled over multiple times, the news release said.

Middleton was checked by Parkview EMS but didn't report any injuries, officials said.