Driver faces charges in fatal

A Fort Wayne man was charged with felony reckless homicide after he reportedly struck and killed a pedestrian in a marked crosswalk on Carroll Road last year.

Leisa Elser-Patrick, 63, died after she was struck by the 2003 Toyota Camry about 6:30 p.m. Sept. 16 while she was crossing the road in a marked crosswalk on the Pufferbelly Trail.

When Jermaine D. Freeman, 23, struck Elser-Patrick, he was passing a vehicle that had stopped at the crosswalk. He had illegally crossed over the double yellow lane marking and was on the wrong side of the road, court records said.

Freeman gave statements to police that “minimized his responsibility ... that were contradicted by witnesses,” court records stated. Freeman said the vehicle in front of him had its hazard lights on, which the driver denied, and he said he didn't see the flashing lights on the crosswalk because of a glare from the sun.

Investigators determined that the sun was not low enough in the sky to cause a glare that would have obstructed Freeman's view, court records said.

Freeman also said he was alone in the vehicle but later admitted that his girlfriend was with him. He was also charged with felony invasion of privacy for violating a protective order to stay away from the girlfriend. She said she went to get help and then called for a ride home.

Freeman didn't stop or use his brakes before striking Elser-Patrick, court records said. Flashing lights marked the crosswalk on both sides of the road.

“The defendant made his decisions to drive in this way despite these warnings, makings and traffic control devices,” the probable cause affidavit said.

Freeman was arrested Tuesday and transported to the Allen County Jail.

