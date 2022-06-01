Main Street blocked as officials fear building collapse

A downtown Fort Wayne intersection was closed Wednesday night when officials feared part of a building set for demolition would fall into the streets.

West Main Street was closed from Broadway to Van Buren Street while fire officials monitored a section of St. Joseph Hospital.

Firefighters battled a fire early Wednesday evening that started when workers were cutting a steel support structure inside a wall that was being torn down, Deputy Fire Chief Adam O'Connor said.

To make matters worse, the demolition had to be delayed when a crane needed repairs. That meant firefighters had to carefully pump water into the wall that was already in danger of collapsing, O'Connor said.

It was unclear Wednesday evening when West Main Street would reopen. No injuries were reported as officials monitored the situation.

The hospital building's demolition, which began early this year, was expected to take 15 months to 18 months. The hospital was replaced by Lutheran Downtown Hospital, which opened in November one block over at West Main and Van Buren streets

jchapman@jg.net