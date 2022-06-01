Shooting wounds 2 boys; 1 critical

One boy was fighting for his life Tuesday after he and another juvenile were shot on Fort Wayne's north side.

Police were called just after 4 p.m. to a home at 1717 Andrew St., just east of Sherman Boulevard, between Huffman and Putnam streets.

Officers found both boys with apparent gunshot wounds. Both were treated at the scene before being taken to a hospital – one with life-threatening injuries. The other boy was not in life-threatening condition, police said.

A police report didn't give the boys' ages, identify a shooter or say whether the shooting was accidental. One officer at the scene who asked not to be identified said the incident appeared to be accidental.

Investigators were asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact Fort Wayne police at 427-1201 or Crime Stoppers at 436-7867 or use the freeP3 Tips app.

The shooting remains under investigation by Fort Wayne police and the Allen County prosecutor's office.

