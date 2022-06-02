Contractor: Downtown block to remain closed 4 more weeks

A block in downtown Fort Wayne will remain closed to traffic and pedestrians for about four weeks, and it isn’t because of Wednesday’s fire.

West Main Street will be closed between Broadway and Van Buren Street as part of the demolition of the old St. Joseph Hospital, said Tommy Britt, owner of Britt Demolition and Recycling out of Alabama.

The city originally gave the contractor six to eight weeks to block that portion of Main, Britt said. “We were trying to do it without blocking the street.”

His business will try to have it re-opened sooner, he added. He estimated that would be four weeks.

The blockades on Main went up Wednesday evening after a fire. The fire started when workers were cutting a steel support structure inside a wall, said Deputy Fire Chief Adam O’Connor.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department turned the scene back over to the contractor Wednesday night, O’Connor said. The street was blocked because of concerns what remains of the building would fall into the streets.

Officials said there were no reported injuries from the fire.

The hospital demolition began earlier this year and was projected to last 15 to 18 months. Lutheran Health Network’s Director of Communication, Megan Hubartt, said that the demolition remains on schedule for completion by the end of the year.

The old hospital was replaced by Lutheran Downtown Hospital, a block west at Main and Van Buren. It opened in November.

