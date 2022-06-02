Rudisill victim ID'd as man, 20

The Allen County coroner's office Wednesday identified the man shot on Rudisill Boulevard late Saturday and ruled his death a homicide.

Tyshawn Eaton, 20, died at 12:54 a.m. Sunday at a hospital. The cause of death was a gunshot wound to the chest, according to the coroner's office.

Police believe Eaton was in the 300 block of West Rudisill Boulevard when the shooting happened. Officers arrived at Rudisill at 11:48 p.m. after dispatchers received 911 calls about multiple gunshots. They found numerous shell casings around the intersection of Rudisill and Webster Street.

While investigating the scene, police received a call about a man at a hospital emergency room in life-threatening condition from a gunshot wound or wounds. Police think someone Eaton knew drove him to the hospital from the Rudisill and Eaton intersection, and the coroner's report stated that he arrived in a private vehicle.

Police are investigating why the gunfire happened and what Eaton's role was. Detectives went door-to-door trying to locate witnesses or someone with surveillance video of the gunfire.

The coroner's office and the Allen County prosecutor's office also continue to help investigate the homicide.

Anyone with information should contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at 260-436-7867. People can also use the free P3 Tips app.

