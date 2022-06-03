Main Street to be closed for a month

A block in downtown Fort Wayne will remain closed to traffic and pedestrians for about four weeks, and it isn't because of Wednesday's fire.

West Main Street will be closed between Broadway and Van Buren Street for the demolition of St. Joseph Hospital, said Tommy Britt, owner of Britt Demolition and Recycling of Alabama.

“We were trying to do it without blocking the street,” he said.

But it didn't work out that way.

The city originally gave the contractor six to eight weeks to block that portion of Main, Britt said. His business will try to have it reopened sooner. He estimated that would be four weeks.

The blockades on Main went up Wednesday evening because of a fire in the former hospital building.

It started when workers were cutting a steel support structure inside a wall, Deputy Fire Chief Adam O'Connor said.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department returned the scene to the contractor Wednesday night, O'Connor said. Officials said there were no reported injuries from the fire.

The street was blocked because of concerns that part of the building affected by the fire would fall into the streets. Thursday morning, Main remained blocked to remove that part, and demolition should go faster by blocking the street, Britt said.

The hospital demolition began this year and was projected to last 15 to 18 months. Megan Hubartt, Lutheran Health Network spokeswoman, said the work remains on schedule for completion by the end of the year.

The old hospital was replaced by Lutheran Downtown Hospital, a block west at Main and Van Buren. It opened in November.

