3 escape house fire near downtown

Three adults escaped an early-morning house fire near downtown, officials said Friday.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department was called to a duplex fire at 1148 Franklin Ave. just after 3 a.m. Friday When crews arrived, they found heavy fire and moderate smoke at the home's rear exterior and in the attic.

The occupants had already evacuated themselves from the two-story structure.

It took crews about 40 minutes to bring the fire under control. The home suffered moderate fire, water and smoke damage, officials said.

Investigators inspected the scene and cleared it, but a news release didn't specify what caused the fire.