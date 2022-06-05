Bryan resident killed in collision

An 89-year-old man from Bryan, Ohio, died Saturday after he failed to obey a stop sign and pulled into the path of an oncoming pickup truck, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Officers from the highway patrol's Defiance post responded to the two-vehicle crash at U.S. 20 and County Road 4 in Williams County just after noon Saturday.

According to a news release, Arden Pacey was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Impala north on County Road 4 when he failed to yield to a 2011 Chevrolet Silverado being driven east on U.S. 20 by a 16-year-old, who was not named in the release.

Pacey was flown by helicopter to a Fort Wayne hospital, where he died from his injuries. Helen Pacey, 88, a passenger in his vehicle, was transported by Williams County EMS to a Bryan hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Daniel Alexander, 56, of Angola was a passenger in the pickup truck. He and the driver were treated at the scene by Williams County EMS, according to a news release.

The crash remains under investigation, although authorities don't believe alcohol use was a factor, the release said.

All occupants were wearing seat belts at the time.

Man critically hurt in farm accident

A 42-year-old man was listed in critical condition Saturday afternoon after being trapped beneath farming equipment in Spencerville.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Department responded to the 6600 block of County Road 75 about 2:30 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found the man had been removed from under the hay baler, was alert and was being worked on by his family members.

The man was flown by helicopter to a Fort Wayne hospital with possible chest injuries, the sheriff's office said in a news release.