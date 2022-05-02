2022 primary election previews and ballots

Tuesday is primary election day in northeast Indiana.

Residents can vote for Republicans or Democrats in U.S. House and Senate races, state legislative contests, county government races and some town races. Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To check your voting registration status and find your polling location, go to https://indianavoters.in.gov.

Area races include incumbent representatives facing each other for the GOP nomination in the new House District 22 and several Republicans looking for the nomination in Senate District 14 previously served by Sen. Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn, who has announced his retirement.

Below are links to previews of 11 of the races – including comments from candidates – and the full ballots for nine area counties.



Republican

Allen County Council: Joshua Hale and Allison Olinger in District 1; Brad Brown, Lindsey Hammond and Thomas Harris in District 2; Cameron Kelley, Chris Spurr and Don Wyss in District 4

Allen County Commissioners: Lisa Bobay-Somers and Therese Brown in District 2

Allen County sheriff: Troy Hershberger and Mitch McKinney

Aboite Township trustee: Nicky Clarke and Kimberly Mills

Perry Township trustee: Bryan Bohnke and Eric Tippmann

Indiana Senate: Tyler Johnson, Ron Turpin, Denny Worman in District 14

Indiana House: Curt Nisly and Craig Snow in District 22

Indiana House: Dan Leonard and Lorissa Sweet in District 50; Matt Lehman and Russ Mounsey in District 79

Indiana House: Martin Carbaugh and David Mervar in District 81; Dave Heine, Stan Jones and Chris Pence in District 85



Democrat

Wayne Township trustee: Austin Knox and Porsche Williams

Indiana House: Kyle Miller, Melissa Rinehart and Kathy Zoucha in District 82; Jestin Coler and Michael Sean Travis in District 51



Ballots