Colleges reviewing trip plans

Concerns about the new coronavirus have prompted Purdue University and other colleges to cancel or postpone international trips.

Purdue's decision to suspend all university-sponsored student travel to international places during the upcoming spring break is consistent with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Purdue said in a statement Thursday.

The decision applies to other Purdue campuses, including Fort Wayne.

“We understand that the decision to suspend international spring break travel will be a relief to some and disappointing to others,” Purdue Provost Jay Akridge said in a statement.

“As always, this decision was guided by our top priority of the health and safety of our Purdue community,” he added.

Indiana University issued a similar announcement about canceling university-sponsored spring break travel.

“This difficult decision was made in light of the rapidly evolving nature of the outbreak and the associated risk that student travelers could unexpectedly become subject to additional U.S. and foreign travel restrictions,” IU said in a statement.

The COVID-19 virus is causing an outbreak of lower respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough and breathing trouble.

It first appeared in late 2019 in Wuhan, China, and is spreading in the United States, with Tennessee on Thursday joining about a dozen other states affected. There were no reported cases in Indiana as of Thursday afternoon.

The Associated Press reported the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus increased to 12 on Thursday, with all but one of the deaths in Washington state.

Ivy Tech Community College and Indiana Tech also have responded to the health threat by canceling or discouraging travel abroad.

Indiana Tech postponed a study-abroad trip to Japan to May; it originally was scheduled for next week, spokesman Matt Bair said.

In a letter to students and employees, Indiana Tech also discouraged personal travel to countries with a CDC Level 3 travel warning and noted it will restrict people from returning to campus for 14 days should they visit those countries.

Countries with a Level 3 travel warning on Thursday were China, Iran, South Korea and Italy.

Ivy Tech has suspended all college-related travel to Level 3 countries, and its Fort Wayne campus is rescheduling a spring trip to Italy and France to the fall, spokeswoman Jessica Neuenschwander said.

The University of Saint Francis didn't have any international trips for spring break scheduled, spokesman Reggie Hayes said.

But, he added, it is “monitoring any other international travel for the coming weeks.”

