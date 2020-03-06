School bus safety campaign touted

The Allen County school districts' collective effort to improve safety at school bus stops is getting a wider audience today and an even bigger audience this summer.

Spokeswomen from the districts will share the “Slow. Stop. Stay.” public service campaign with their peers at the Indiana School Public Relations Association's spring conference in Indianapolis.

Their presentation is about more than addressing the widespread problem of drivers illegally passing school buses. Southwest Allen County Schools spokeswoman Stacey Fleming and Fort Wayne Community Schools spokeswoman Krista Stockman said it's an opportunity to illustrate how districts can work together.

“The way education is in the state, it's set up to be very competitive,” Stockman said. “We want to show you don't always have to compete with each other.”

The districts, which also include East Allen County Schools and Northwest Allen County Schools, recently learned they were approved to present at the National School Public Relations Association's July seminar in St. Louis.

The school bus safety campaign launched in August with support from multiple police agencies and Parkview Trauma Centers.

Through mediums including yard signs, billboards and TV public service announcements, the campaign reminds drivers to slow when school bus lights flash yellow, stop when the lights flash red, and stay put until the lights stop flashing.

The National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services has coordinated a survey on the illegal passing of school buses since 2011. The most recent survey found 95,319 vehicles did so on a single day during the 2018-19 academic year. Almost 131,000 school bus drivers in 39 states reported the data.

In Indiana, almost 6,900 school bus drivers recorded 2,653 violations in the 2019 one-day count. Of those, 171 happened in Allen County, the school districts reported.

Officials hope to see a drop in this year's count, which happens in April, Stockman said.

A countywide enforcement period last fall netted 148 tickets for school bus stop-arm violators, said Lt. Tony Maze of the Fort Wayne Police Department.

Another enforcement blitz is planned for March 24 to May 7, Maze said.

After a 2018 crash in Rochester killed three children, legislators last year passed a bill that stiffened penalties for drivers who recklessly pass school buses when the stop arm is out. If someone is injured or killed, the crime will be a felony instead of a misdemeanor.

While the “Slow. Stop. Stay.” message is important for drivers to hear, it's important not to oversaturate the community with the public service announcement because it can become background noise that is ignored, Maze said.

“It's a very tricky balance,” he said.

At FWCS, the “Slow. Stop. Stay.” campaign has validated bus drivers' concerns and empowered them to report violations more regularly, which can influence police enforcement efforts, Stockman said.

“They care about the kids,” she said, “and they're really worried about their safety.”

