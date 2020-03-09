Teacher Honor Roll / Education Notebook

A Fort Wayne Community Schools teacher who helped improve the school experience for a student with autism has been nominated for Teacher Honor Roll. His profile follows.

Scott Richardson

School: Adams Elementary School

Grade teaching: Fifth grade

Education: Bachelor of Science in youth ministry and Transition to Teaching, Taylor Fort Wayne

Years teaching: Nine

City born: Evansville

Current hometown: Fort Wayne

Family: Wife and two children

Recent book read: A classic, “Charlotte's Web” by E.B. White

Favorite teacher: Mr. Findley

Favorite class in school: Math

Favorite teaching memory: When I was teaching second grade, a student of mine began the year with a large reading deficiency. After working with him closely, he quickly began to catch up and closed this deficiency. I enjoy these personal moments when I can help a student gain understanding. I enjoy that “aha” moment when a student truly understands something.

Favorite extracurricular activity: I enjoy hiking.

What advice would you give to your students as they plan for their future? Remember the lessons you learned in kindergarten. Be kind and help one another; say please and thank you; say you're sorry; and most of all treat others as you want to be treated.

Recommended by: Angela Grosjean

Reason for recommendation: “He is a very dedicated teacher when it comes to his students. He is willing to go the extra mile for the children in his class. My son K'Dyn has autism, and Mr. Richardson made sure he learned about my son and his disability. This is the first year my son has had a great experience in school, and I would love to give credit to Mr. Richardson because that's where it is due. My son now looks forward to going to school and he is learning so much! Mr. Richardson is great with all the kids (whether) they are in his class or not; he's willing to tutor any child that needs the help!”

Concordia

• Concordia Lutheran High School's SERVing Bowls project is set for 5 to 7 p.m. April 24. This year, the school is selling a limited number of $25 presale tickets guaranteeing patrons a spot at the front of the line. Check with the main office for availability.

FWCS

• The Fort Wayne Community Schools board recognized Snider High School for placing first overall and North Side High School for placing second overall in the Northeast Indiana Tech Fest competition. Participating Snider students were Dezaray Clawson, Ian Diers, Kennedy Jester, Caden Kline, Jennifer Luu, Emily Meinzen, Hannah Mekaru, Jared Mitchell, Theri Nwe, Sariah Ramos, Hayden Tippmann and Eric Van Zant. Participating North Side students were Logan Carter, Zxavier Lehmkuhle, Onesty Nguyen, Abby Scherrer, Ben Scriver, Alondra Shackleford, Connor Springer, Gillian Tracey, Jasmine Tracey and Aidan Walton.

Indiana DOE

• The Indiana Department of Education has launched a modernized data portal, INview, at inview.doe.in.gov. It offers various information, including student demographic data, student-level spending for every Indiana public school, suspensions and expulsions data and school-specific teaching level experience and demographics.

Indiana Tech

• The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi and Indiana Tech have created the Pathways Scholarship Program. It will benefit eligible employees of the Pokagon government and eligible employees of its portfolio companies managed by its nongaming investment entity, Mno-Bmadsen.

• Anne Gull will start July 6 as dean of Indiana Tech's College of Arts and Sciences. Her appointment was the culmination of a nationwide search. She will succeed Oliver Evans, who has served as interim dean since 2018.

Ivy Tech

• Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne selected Joe McMichael as its new executive director of career coaching and employer connections. He serves as the primary campus adviser regarding the career development of students to meet the training, education and employment needs of the Fort Wayne campus service area.

PFW

• The Division of Continuing Studies at Purdue University Fort Wayne has launched Laptop Lab, a service that lets businesses provide training to their employees in the comfort of their office. For more information or to sign up, call DCS Training Outreach at 260-481-6619, or email learn@pfw.edu.

• Emily Venderley started as director of alumni relations March 1. She previously served as coordinator of university and development events.

Saint Francis

• The University of Saint Francis and Ivy Tech Community College approved a transfer agreement. It lets Associate of Science education students transfer from Ivy Tech to the Bachelor of Science program in elementary education at Saint Francis. For more information about the elementary education program, contact Mary Riepenhoff at 260-399-7700, ext. 8409.

• Saint Francis education majors recently participated in a professional learning community with the Indiana Department of Education's senior data coach specialist and director of title grants and support. They worked on effective ways to analyze student data and make instructional decisions.

Trine

• Trine University is accepting applications for its RN-to-BSN program, which will begin classes this fall. The application is available, along with more information about the program, at trine.edu/bsn.

Warsaw

• Three Warsaw Community School eighth graders placed in the Scholastic Chess of Indiana state finals in Indianapolis. Andrew Potter of Lakeview Middle School finished second; Aiden Carr of Edgewood Middle School finished fourth; and McKale Hagg of Edgewood finished eighth.

• Abbi Richcreek, a Project Lead the Way teacher at Edgewood Middle School, received the 2019-20 Starfish Award from PATINS, a statewide technical assistance network that helps ensure all students can access, participate and progress within their general curriculum. The award recognizes educators who go above and beyond to meet the needs their students.

• Warsaw Community Schools is launching a business partnership program to help students who don't have high-speed internet access in their homes. Willing businesses may display a window cling with the e3 Tiger Tech image in their front window so students will know that it is a friendly, safe place for them to use the internet to complete homework. Interested businesses may get a window cling at the Kosciusko County Community Foundation or Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce. They may also email a request to bhagg@warsawschools.org.

• Warsaw Community Schools' annual kindergarten round-up is Thursday at all eight elementary schools. Doors open at 5 p.m. with the informational presentation scheduled from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

