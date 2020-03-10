FWCS chief: COVID-19 at back door

Fort Wayne Community Schools Superintendent Wendy Robinson thinks the nation isn’t prepared if the new coronavirus causes widespread illness.

And she pins the blame on the federal government for not acting on expected impacts.

COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus, “is going to be everywhere,” she told about 60 members of the Fort Wayne Rotary Club at the group’s weekly lunch meeting Monday. “It’s at our back door.”

But as of now, and until something changes, FWCS schools will remain open, she said.

“Everyone wants to close schools, but the question is where will (students) go? Our issue is what to do with the kids,” she said.

“I don’t think it makes any sense to tackle that without more resources. ... We haven’t ramped up to help local schools financially,” she added.

Robinson, who is retiring at the end of the school year, said she also thinks FWCS officials are doing what they can to take the virus seriously.

The district is actively participating on a communitywide advisory board and preparing internally, she said.

“We have an internal committee of staff that deals with what we are going to do,” Robinson said. “We’re as prepared as we can be.”

At the Rotary meeting, Robinson also looked forward on major issues facing the schools. She put COVID-19 second on the list, right behind issues involving moves by the state Legislature.

It used to be, she said, that school officials would approach legislators and ask for money to do their job educating students.

“But now, what we are doing is asking legislators to do no harm,” she said. “We don’t ask to do more things anymore.”

Robinson’s other two top concerns are the 2020 federal census, which she called “absolutely critical” for determining funding levels, and the FWCS’ $130-million referendum for renovating and expanding schools.

Robinson thanked Rotary members for help with the petition drive that got the referendum on the May 5 primary ballot.

“We can’t thank you enough,” she said.

Then she asked members, who have worked closely with Washington Elementary School students for some time, to continue “to watch out for our babies” after she retires.

The 17-year superintendent, who started out as a Fort Wayne Community Schools student, also asked members to support her replacement “with the same, dedicated commitment that you have given me.”

“You ‘get’ us. You ‘get’ public education,” Robinson said. “You ‘get’ the needs of students.”

