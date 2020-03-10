FWCS requests 4 not come to school

Out of an abundance of caution, Fort Wayne Community Schools has asked at least four people to stay home so they don't bring an unwanted visitor to classrooms – the new coronavirus.

The 30,000-student district made the request to at least three students and one teacher because they live with someone who is quarantined due to possible exposure to the virus.

The students and teacher are affiliated with Washington Center Elementary School, Lakeside Middle School and Northrop and North Side high schools, spokeswoman Krista Stockman said.

The students would make up the absence like they would a sick day, she said. She didn't know specifics about the recommended duration of their absence.

FWCS took these measures “out of an abundance of caution” – not because the health department deemed them necessary, she added.

Northeast Indiana's first case of COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus first identified in China, was announced Monday in Noble County.

The FWCS administration briefed the school board on the district's preparations for the coronavirus during its regular meeting Monday.

Internal discussions are scheduled today to consider Plan A – and plans B and C, administrators said.

“Our No. 1 priority has not changed,” said Charles Cammack, chief operations officer. “It's doing what's best for children.”

But developing a solution isn't as easy as closing schools, district leaders said. They must consider students who rely on getting meals from FWCS, employees who can't afford to miss work and the effects of neighboring districts closing.

There's also the question of what school cancellations would do to the academic calendar and graduation, Superintendent Wendy Robinson said.

“Schools around the country and schools around the state are starting to panic,” Robinson said. “We're just trying to not panic.”

FWCS will provide updates at https://fortwayneschools.org/covid19. Families can ask questions through the district's online Let's Talk feature or call its COVID-19 hotline, 260-467-1907.

In other news, board President Julie Hollingsworth encouraged anyone interested in representing District 4 to contact the superintendent's office or monitor the district website for information. Jordan Lebamoff, who has represented the area since 2011, died Sunday.

The term runs through 2022. Candidates must live in District 4, be at least 18 and a registered voter, Hollingsworth said.

Specifics about the selection process were not announced or discussed.

