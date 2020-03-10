Teachers plan walk-in protest for lawmakers

Public school teachers throughout Allen County plan to send a message to lawmakers Wednesday morning.

And other public education advocates are welcome to join them.

Teachers with Fort Wayne Community Schools, East Allen County Schools and Southwest Allen County Schools will gather outside schools 15 minutes before their contract day starts and walk in together.

The Red for Ed walk-ins are timed so the school day isn't disrupted.

The districts' education associations are organizing the demonstrations, which come months after thousands of teachers and public school advocates rallied at the Indiana Statehouse for more money and less bureaucracy.

It's not a coincidence that the walk-ins coincide with the end of the 2020 Indiana legislative session, the union presidents said in a joint statement.

The session must end by Saturday, but legislative leaders are targeting Wednesday.

“While some of the lawmakers did listen to public school supporters and some positive changes were made, there is still work to be done,” the union leaders said. “We hope this walk-in will remind lawmakers that we are not giving up and still expect more for our Indiana public schools!”

