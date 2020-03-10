Trine gets $1 million pledge from grad

Trine University announced Monday an engineering graduate pledged $1 million toward a $10 million expansion of its engineering facilities.

The alumnus and his wife asked to remain anonymous, the Angola university said in a news release.

“We are continually grateful for the many alumni who support our efforts to build upon our proud legacy of training engineers at Tri-State and Trine since 1902,” university President Earl Brooks said in a statement. “Such generosity is vital as we look to train the next generation of engineers who will help power this region's, and even this nation's, economic growth.”

The donation contributes to the $125 million Invest in Excellence campaign, which has raised more than $115 million, the release said.

The money will support university operations, scholarships, the university endowment and capital projects, including the new Thunder Ice Arena and MTI Center, and an expansion of Fawick Hall, home of the Allen School of Engineering and Technology, according to Trine.

The 39,800-square-foot expansion for the engineering and computing school is estimated to cost $10 million. The alumnus's gift brings the amount raised to $4.5 million, the release said.

Designs include flexible labs and classrooms, state-of-the-art technology, open spaces for collaboration, an active learning lab with a maker space to foster creativity and a cafe open to the entire campus, the release said.

The improvements will benefit students studying such high-tech skills as hardware and software development, computer networking, cybersecurity and health informatics, the release said.

