IU, Purdue plan to suspend classes

Indiana and Purdue universities announced Tuesday they will suspend face-to-face instruction to limit spread of the new coronavirus.

The move to remote learning is among other preventive measures the universities are implementing, including university-sponsored travel suspensions and event restrictions.

In separate statements, the presidents for both universities acknowledged the decisions will be disruptive and likely create challenges, but they stressed the measures are for the greater good.

“Alongside our extensive prevention efforts that are already being carried out, it is now necessary to take further urgent, proactive steps to help keep the IU community safe,” IU President Michael McRobbie said in a statement.

“These measures will undoubtedly cause inconvenience and disruption, yet the risks of not acting now far outweigh the foreseeable inconvenience and challenges of these actions. The steps that we are taking are necessary to help ensure the continuing good health of our community.”

Remote learning will take effect by March 23 for IU and Purdue. Next week is spring break for both universities, although students in Fort Wayne are on spring break now.

It was not immediately clear Tuesday evening what the universities' decisions mean for students attending classes in Fort Wayne.

“Without question, everything is moving very quickly at the moment,” Purdue University Fort Wayne spokesman Geoff Thomas said in an email. “University leadership is aware of West Lafayette's announcement and is assessing all options for the Purdue Fort Wayne community, which is on spring break this week.”

IU is working with Purdue on how the announcements affect IU Fort Wayne students, IU spokesman Chuck Carney said.

IU plans to resume in-person teaching April 6 but indicated that could change. Purdue said faculty and staff should be prepared to continue online classes as long as in-person instruction seems inadvisable – potentially through the end of the semester.

Similar decisions to suspend face-to-face instruction have been announced by colleges including Harvard University in Massachusetts and Kent State University and the University of Akron, both in Ohio.

The Indiana State Department of Health is regularly releasing information on the coronavirus. As of Tuesday afternoon, six Hoosiers had been diagnosed as positive. Of those, four have mild cases and are in isolation at home. Two are hospitalized in Noble and Boone counties.

The state Tuesday confirmed a likely case in Adams County – the second appearance of the virus in northeast Indiana.

There were no known cases of the illness at Purdue or IU, according to statements Tuesday. However, IU said, two students have self-reported presumptive positive tests after being in a country where the virus is widespread while studying abroad. They are getting care in their hometowns and neither has returned to campus.

