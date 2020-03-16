Schools, parks offer free lunches to kids

The coronavirus outbreak has prompted public schools to close in Allen County, but districts are working to ensure students don't go hungry.

Fort Wayne Community Schools – which has provided free meals to all students since fall 2018 – announced Sunday its plans to feed students during the unprecedented closure.

Details about obtaining meals from FWCS and other entities follow:

FWCS

Beginning Tuesday, Fort Wayne Community Schools will provide free meals for children regardless of the school they attend, ages birth through high school.

FWCS will distribute breakfast and lunch packs from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on weekdays at all district elementary schools during the entire closure, including spring break.

The district plans to reopen April 13.

Meals will be distributed by drive-up or walk-up. Children must be present when getting meals.

Locations:

Abbett Elementary, 4325 Smith St.

Adams Elementary, 3000 New Haven Ave.

Arlington Elementary, 8118 St. Joe Center Road

Bloomingdale Elementary School, 1300 Orchard St.

Brentwood Elementary, 3710 Stafford Drive

Bunche Early Childhood Center, 1111 Greene St.

Croninger Elementary, 6700 Trier Road

Fairfield Elementary, 2825 Fairfield Ave.

Forest Park Elementary, 2004 Alabama Ave.

Franke Park Elementary, 828 Mildred Ave.

Glenwood Park Elementary, 4501 Vance Ave.

Haley Elementary, 2201 Maplecrest Road

Harris Elementary, 4501 Thorngate Drive

Harrison Hill Elementary, 355 Cornell Circle

Holland Elementary, 7000 Red Haw Drive

Indian Village Elementary, 3835 Wenonah Lane

Irwin Elementary, 3501 S. Anthony Blvd.

Lincoln Elementary, 1001 E. Cook Road

Lindley Elementary, 2201 Ardmore Ave.

Maplewood Elementary, 2200 Maplewood Road

Northcrest Elementary, 5301 Archwood Lane

Price Elementary, 1901 W. State Blvd.

Joseph Central Elementary, 6341 St. Joe Center Road

Levan Scott Academy, 950 E. Fairfax Ave.

Shambaugh Elementary, 5320 Rebecca St.

South Wayne Elementary, 810 Cottage Ave.

Study Elementary, 2414 Brooklyn Ave.

Washington Elementary, 1015 W. Washington Blvd.

Washington Center Elementary, 1936 W. Wallen Road

Waynedale Elementary, 7201 Elzey St.

Weisser Park Elementary, 902 Colerick St.

Whitney Young Early Childhood Center, 1026 E. Pontiac St.

EACS

East Allen County Schools will provide breakfast and lunch to all students and anyone in the EACS community who is 18 and younger.

The cold packs may be picked up at these sites: Door 8 of the Heritage K-12 campus at Houk and Monroeville roads in Monroeville; Door 6 of Southwick Elementary School, 6500 Wayne Trace in Fort Wayne; and Door 8 of New Haven Intermediate School, 919 Homestead Drive in New Haven.

Pickup hours are 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. on Tuesdays through April 7.

Each child will receive two bags: a five-day allotment of breakfast items and a five-day allotment of lunch items.

Parents and guardians should be prepared to provide their child's name when using the drive-up.

SACS

Southwest Allen County Schools will provide lunch to students from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 4 to 6 p.m. on weekdays on e-learning days.

Food service staff will distribute meals at Door 10A on the east side of Homestead High School.

It will be a drive-up service. Drivers should enter campus from Aboite Center Road near the Ninth Grade Academy and exit at the stoplight on Homestead Road near the baseball field.

Recipients must provide the student's name and ID number along with the school the student attends.

Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation

The following Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation sites will provide meals to K-12 schoolchildren beginning today from 4 to 5 p.m.:

Cooper Community Center, 2300 Clinton St.

Jennings Center, 1330 McCulloch St.

McMillen Park Community Center, 3901 Abbott St.

Weisser Park Youth Center, 802 Eckart St.

Recipients may drive up or walk up outside of the building. There will be no entry or outdoor seating.

The parks department did not specify the duration of this service.