Teacher Honor Roll / Education Notebook

A Fort Wayne Community Schools teacher who wins over students has been nominated for Teacher Honor Roll. Her profile follows.

Heather Jauregui

School: Memorial Park Middle School

Grade and subject teaching: Sixth grade social studies and speech and drama

Education: Bachelor of science in elementary education (K-8) at IPFW (now Purdue University Fort Wayne); postgraduate courses at Purdue University

Years teaching: 21 years

City born: Fort Wayne

Current hometown: Fort Wayne

Family: Husband, Gary; daughter, Madyson; son, Garret

Book you'd recommend: “The Boy in the Striped Pajamas” by John Boyne

Favorite teacher: Mrs. Hibben, third grade at Meadowbrook Elementary

Favorite teaching memory: My favorite memory is when Mayor Henry, city officials and various FWCS administration came to Memorial Park to see my students present their Riverfront projects. The kids were amazing, engaged and excited about their presentations! Then we went on to present at North Side High School at a community meeting with city residents and developers from Boston and Philadelphia.

Hobbies: Camping, scrapbooking, swimming, gardening (I love flowers), photography, volunteering for school events

Interesting fact about yourself: I have two different colored eyes

What advice would you give to your students as they plan for their future? Always expect the best from yourself. When faced with adversity and life's challenges just remember that you don't grow when things are easy. Stay strong, be determined, work hard every day to be successful and whatever you decide to do in life, make sure it makes you happy. Above all, BE KIND!

Recommended by: Madyson Jauregui, her daughter

Reason for recommendation: “She is amazing teacher. Everyone who has ever had her as a teacher has liked her. She never fails to exceed what is expected from her.”

Events

• Purdue University Fort Wayne health communication students in the Department of Communication will hold a fundraiser Tuesday as part of a semesterlong project aimed at supporting new mothers and increasing awareness of postpartum depression, which affects about 15% of new mothers. Nothing Bundt Cakes, 6409 Lima Road, is donating 20% of sales from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. to the students, who will use the money to buy pack-and-plays for children and pajamas for mothers. This project is sponsored by Purdue Fort Wayne's College of Art and Sciences START Grant.

Recognition

• Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana announced the winners of an essay contest created in partnership with the Olin B. & Desta Schwab Foundation. The middle school honorees were Sam Allen and Anthony Imbimbo of Carroll Middle School; Swahay Be of Timothy L. Johnson Academy; Madison Beck and Ahmad Salam of Shawnee Middle School; Nakaiyah Brown and Kyle Diers of Lane Middle School; Alexandra Cabrera of St. Joseph Catholic School; Tyler Cross of Kekionga Middle School; Kai Flowers and Jack Freistroffer of Northwood Middle School; Hannah Thomas of Whitko Junior-Senior High School; Joshua Harroff of Towles New Tech; Cora Orth of Garrett Middle School; Alliyah Pate and Promyse Williams of Memorial Park Middle School; Olivia Peña of Indian Springs Middle School; Isaac Warner of St. Mary School (of Avilla); Margaret Wheeler of Most Precious Blood School; and Morgan Zollinger of St. Joseph Hessen Cassel. High school winners were Da'Kyja Bean and Kyeeda Gorham of North Side High School; David Benson and Aida Hayes of Garrett High School; Ellie Burchfield, Isabela Ogg and Parker Wall of Leo Junior-Senior High School; Brianna Dove and Owen Tom of Fremont High School; Hannah Franklin and Austin Gaff of Woodlan Junior-Senior High School; Noah Garrison and Alex Martin of Heritage Junior-Senior High School; Aliyah Holbrook, Shaun Mikal Mason and Annaliese Tester of South Side High School; Kayden Ptak of New Tech Academy at Wayne High School; and Aye Tway and Joshua Walker of Snider High School. More than 300 students from 24 schools across the region participated.

• Canterbury students swept the Fort Wayne South Side Optimist Club Oratorical contest. Anika Bobeck was first, Paikea Early-Aden placed second and Elliot Straka-Kitch was third.

• Indiana INTERNnet – a free internship-matching program managed by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce – recently hosted the 14th annual IMPACT Awards. Honorees included High School Intern of the Year winners Shelby Waligora of DeKalb High School and Taylor Wylie of Woodlan Junior-Senior High School; Intern Supervisor of the Year winner Sonya Snellenberger-Holm of Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership; High School Career Development Professional of the Year winner Brienne Sprunger of Garrett High School; and Northeast Indiana Regional Partnership, winner of the David R. McKinnis Community Partner Award.

• The following northeast Indiana students are eligible to compete in the 2020 National Geographic GeoBee State Competition on March 27 at IUPUI: Trevor Schwartz, seventh grade, Adams Central Middle School; Ibraheem Mushtaq, fifth grade, Canterbury School; Sophia Lovell, eighth grade, Carroll Middle School; Brady Gerardot, eighth grade, St. Charles Borromeo School; Benjamin Reed, sixth grade, St. John Lutheran School; Wesley Javins, eighth grade, St John The Baptist School; Holly Hoffman, sixth grade, St. Peter's Lutheran School; Gavin Sanders, seventh grade, Summit Middle School; and Nicholas Stoops, seventh grade, West Noble Middle School. The state champion will receive a medal, $1,000 and a trip to Washington, D.C., to represent Indiana in the National Championship in May. The second- and third-place State GeoBee winners will receive $300 and $100, respectively.

