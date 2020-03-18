EACS staff to be paid in shutdown

A few East Allen County Schools employees waited for a text from Superintendent Marilyn Hissong on Tuesday night, eager to know the outcome of the school board meeting.

Their curiosity was understandable. The agenda included action on a resolution addressing payment during a pandemic-related emergency closure.

They needn't have worried about the board's vote. The seven board members readily endorsed the item, which authorized wage payments to employees – salaried and non-salaried – who are instructed not to report to or perform work at the direction of the superintendent.

“I believe I have seven motions to approve this,” board President Tim Hines said.

“Do we have anybody left for a second? I have seven seconds as well.”

EACS and other schools across Allen County have temporarily closed schools in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Tuesday was the first board meeting since the closure.

The Southwest Allen County Schools board also Tuesday was expected to approve a resolution addressing employee benefits during an extended closing.

Hissong texted the employees – one was a school bus driver – during the meeting and shared their thanks to the board minutes later.

“They do appreciate it,” Hissong said.

Board members heeded health officials' advice and sat spaced out, occupying two rows instead of one.

Save for The Journal Gazette, there was no audience. The central office administrators who usually occupy several of the seats were absent or waited in another room for their turn to present an item.

Hissong acknowledged the district has and is facing a lot of firsts during the coronavirus response.

“We're hoping we're back on April 13,” Hissong said. “We cannot wait for (students) to be back already.”

asloboda@jg.net