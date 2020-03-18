FWCS trims list for next leader to 6

Six people will have the chance to woo the Fort Wayne Community Schools board as members seek Superintendent Wendy Robinson's successor.

Board members met behind closed doors Monday to review the strongest applicants, as determined by search firm Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates.

The search firm received 23 complete applications for FWCS' top job and brought the board nine to consider, board President Julie Hollingsworth said.

Board members were “pleased overall with the caliber of candidates,” she said. “I think our next superintendent is in there.”

After about an hour of discussion, the board selected six people for the first round of interviews, Hollingsworth said.

She declined to go into specifics about the candidates but said most have been superintendents, and a couple have been assistant superintendents. There is also some geographic diversity, she added.

“I think we have a good variety,” Hollingsworth said.

The board will ask each candidate the same set of questions – preferably in person.

“That's our hope,” Hollingsworth said, noting they would have to arrange for a virtual interview if circumstances prevent face-to-face interviews.

Board members can develop their own questions, she said, but they can also pull from a list of about 60 to 70 questions the search firm provided.

Hollingsworth appreciates the list of suggested questions. Board members conducted a similar interview process when filling former member Mark GiaQuinta's at-large seat in 2017 but made up their own questions.

“That was kind of hard,” Hollingsworth said.

The board expects to invite some candidates for a second round of interviews, which will be less scripted and “more like having a conversation,” Hollingsworth said.

The board is expected to announce its choice in May with the new superintendent starting July 1.

Robinson will retire in June after leading the district 17 years. She has worked for FWCS for 47 years.

asloboda@jg.net