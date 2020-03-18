Schools keeping children fed

About 20 cars lined up at Fairfield Elementary School on Tuesday morning, waiting to take home breakfast and lunch.

At Homestead High School, a lone vehicle waited for food service staff to wheel out a cart carrying paper lunch bags containing a turkey sandwich, sides and milk. It was one of many cars that would appear throughout the day.

Such scenes will be the new normal while the coronavirus pandemic keeps schools across Allen County closed.

Tuesday marked the first day Fort Wayne Community Schools and East Allen County Schools provided free meals to children. Southwest Allen County Schools began their free meal program Monday. Northwest Allen County Schools will offer meals beginning today.

Restaurants and other organizations are also pitching in. That generosity is appreciated, FWCS spokeswoman Krista Stockman said.

“Maybe that's a dinner for (students),” Stockman said, noting FWCS is providing breakfast and lunch on weekdays.

Districts weren't sure how many meals to make, officials said.

Of the 15,000 meals FWCS prepared, Stockman said, employees distributed 3,220 breakfasts and 3,220 lunches Tuesday.

The district has almost 30,000 students but, like EACS, opened the free meal program to all children, not just students.

EACS is distributing meals weekly, with each child receiving a five-day allotment each of breakfast and lunch. The district prepared about 35,000 meals for this week and scheduled special Friday hours for families who arrived Tuesday after the meals ran out, officials said.

SACS distributed 169 meals Monday, said Brant Brown, food and nutrition services director.

Meals may vary throughout the week but should include an entrée, such as a sandwich, a vegetable, a fruit, chips and milk, Brown said.

When planning meals, he said, the 7,700-student district is trying to minimize wasting the food it had before the sudden shift to e-learning. He noted SACS has a few cases of lettuce.

“Do we make salads?” Brown said as cars intermittently arrived at Homestead for the sack meals Tuesday.

One driver leaned toward the rolled-down passenger-side window and called out a simple message: “Thank you.”

