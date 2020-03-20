Ensuring employee pay priority for FWCS

Even before the novel coronavirus pandemic forced Fort Wayne Community Schools to close, district leaders worried what such a situation would financially mean for employees.

Two weeks after raising those concerns, the school board on Monday is expected to approve a measure ensuring employees will get paid during the unprecedented health crisis.

“We don't want people to worry about that,” FWCS spokeswoman Krista Stockman said Thursday, acknowledging COVID-19 has created uncertainty. “Hopefully, this is one less burden that they'll have.”

FWCS meetings will be closed to the public, except for the media, for the duration of the coronavirus emergency. Meetings will be broadcast live on its YouTube channel, LTV2454 FWCS; on Comcast Channel 54; and Frontier Channel 24.

Additionally, all FWCS offices will be closed starting Monday, Stockman said. This includes school offices, the Grile Administrative Center and the Family and Community Engagement Center.

The Northwest Allen County Schools board also is expected to act Monday on an item regarding employee benefits in response to the pandemic.

FWCS and NACS are following the lead of East Allen County and Southwest Allen County schools, which approved similar resolutions at meetings Tuesday.

While the proposed FWCS measure covers employees with regular hours, special consideration is being given to employees in unique situations, such as substitute teachers, Stockman said.

Retired teacher Jeff Schneider has a loved one who relies on substitute teaching assignments for the bulk of her income.

“She had eight jobs canceled this month ($95 a day) but anticipated several more,” Schneider said in an email Thursday.

“She is relying upon me to help her keep up with her bills.”

FWCS nutrition services workers will earn double time because they are working throughout the closure, packaging and distributing meals to children, Stockman said.

The district began offering free meals Tuesday, distributing about 3,220 each of breakfasts and lunches. Demand increased the next day, which saw almost 4,300 of each meal claimed, Stockman said.

