Covington teachers cruise past students' homes

Britney West's children didn't care about the chill Tuesday afternoon. Teachers from their elementary school were set to caravan down their southwest Allen County street, and they wanted to be outside when it happened.

“I think our littles are just as excited,” West said, explaining two of her four children are too young to attend Covington Elementary School.

The children haven't been in classrooms for more than a week because of the coronavirus pandemic and were eager to glimpse the educators, who paraded through their students' neighborhoods in cars decorated with balloons, window paint and posters spreading messages such as, “Remember: Personal Best Always,” and “Covington Coyotes are the best!!”

Third-grade teachers Shaina Schoof and Leah Morgan coordinated the effort, which let educators see their students before Gov. Eric Holcomb's stay-at-home order took effect.

The reason was obvious.

“We miss our kids,” Schoof said.

Morgan agreed, adding it was an opportunity to spread joy and fun to the Covington families.

Sarah Rothenberg, a parent, couldn't agree more.

“I think it's amazing,” the Bristoe neighborhood resident said while waiting for the teachers with her kindergartner son, Connor Costello. “He's been excited since he heard about it.”

Although clusters of parents and students waited along roads to wave hello, the teachers made sure anyone inside would notice their presence.

“We're going to be loud and honking so they know we're coming through,” Morgan said.

