Virtual learning now a real necessity

When the coronavirus pandemic prompted Purdue University Fort Wayne to replace traditional face-to-face classes with online instruction, assistant professor Julia Smith had mixed reactions.

Smith, who teaches early childhood education, has experience leading online classes, so she didn't have to quickly master the technology that makes virtual learning possible. But she didn't know what it would mean for her child development class, which puts her college students in Fort Wayne Community Schools classrooms.

“That's been really tricky,” Smith said.

The abrupt shift to remote learning has affected area college instructors and K-12 educators alike as communities nationwide take drastic steps to slow the spread of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the new coronavirus.

Academics without e-learning

Unlike its neighboring Allen County school districts, Fort Wayne Community Schools does not offer e-learning – the ability to make up cancellations, usually due to inclement weather, via technology.

That disappointed Brooke Sellhorn, who has three children at Croninger Elementary School.

Allen County public schools have been closed since March 16, and will be until at least May 1, along with every school statewide per Gov. Eric Holcomb's order.

“The wealthy school districts that already had e-learning systems in place are up and running; however, school districts like FWCS are lagging behind,” Sellhorn told The Journal Gazette during the first week of the closure.

FWCS, which does not send computers or tablets home with students, has since directed teachers to connect with their students, online or by phone. The district also has created a webpage (fortwayneschools.org/weekly-lessons) of weekly lessons to help its almost 30,000 students learn while schools are closed. The lessons are not required but encouraged.

“We do have plans for now through May 28,” FWCS Superintendent Wendy Robinson told the school board last week.

Sellhorn said it is a relief to know FWCS has a plan for ongoing academic support.

“I fully believe our teachers desire to continue teaching and communicating with their children,” Sellhorn said by email. “That was never a doubt in my mind.”

Practice and planning

Superintendent Phil Downs of Southwest Allen County Schools described the district's use of e-learning on weather-cancellation days as preparation for the extended unexpected closure. SACS began using e-learning in 2013.

Generally, districts using e-learning days structure them so students and parents know when lessons, activities and assignments will be posted each day, and teachers are available between certain hours. There are also deadlines for the at-home work.

Even with that practice, Downs said, the sudden switch from traditional in-person classes wasn't necessarily easy for SACS teachers.

“To just drop it and go to online or video is very, very difficult,” he said.

Meanwhile, Indiana Tech planned for such a crisis and looked to its pandemic flu plan for guidance, said Scott Liebhauser, associate vice president of academic affairs.

Liebhauser's colleague Courtney Shull, an associate dean, acknowledged that many others face tougher situations.

“We really were about five jumps ahead,” Shull said.

Faculty members worked to ease the transition for students, who were on spring break when Indiana Tech announced its shift away from in-person classes, Shull and Liebhauser said.

Educators had to consider that students might be without their textbooks, might face computer access issues or might be out of town, possibly overseas, they said.

Shull heard “a lot of great success stories” during the first week of online classes and had about 90% attendance for her virtual classes – a turnout she described as exceptionally good. Most of her students indicated they were up to the challenge the new situation presented, she said.

Downs credited video conference technology for enhancing e-learning days because it's easier for students to interact with their friends and teachers and to have large-group discussions.

“It brings a sense of community and humanity to it,” Downs said.

Megan Beckman, a SACS Latin teacher, described the situation as a challenge.

“It is a whole new way of thinking about things,” Beckman said.

Problem-solving required

Mychal Thom, the Concordia Lutheran High School head of school, acknowledged some subjects are more difficult to teach through a virtual platform because of their hands-on nature.

Science teachers, for instance, might adjust lesson plans by assigning labs that students can do at home with common household items, Thom said, but other classes might be more difficult – like how to hold a choir rehearsal.

At Garrett High School, a construction teacher is building a shed at school and is filming the progress for students, said Chad Sutton, director of career development.

“That's the best we've come up with so far,” Sutton said, adding educators are considering putting together small projects students can do on their own.

Smith, the Purdue Fort Wayne assistant professor, has told her students to watch YouTube videos of children in a classroom since they cannot observe FWCS students in person like they typically would.

Her students won't get as rich of an experience, Smith said, but “we'll see how it works out.”

Early childhood education instructors and students at Ivy Tech Community College's Fort Wayne campus faced a similar challenge when the pandemic disrupted the ability to work with preschool-age children.

They now rely on video conferencing to meet with the children every morning, and they delivered care packages filled with snacks, books and materials the children will use in their virtual lessons, Ivy Tech said in a news release.

“The Zoom meetings are also used to check in on the mental well-being of the preschoolers during this uncertain and potentially scary time,” the community college said.

Teachers somehow find a way to navigate unusual circumstances, said Thom, of Concordia. Their passion for education and their discipline “continue to show through regardless of the environment.”

