Schools seeking leaders

Park Ginder began his career in education without expectations that he would someday lead a school.

But, like many who rise to an administrative role, the future Homestead High School principal was encouraged to pursue that leadership position by a colleague who saw talent in him.

Now, as it is tougher to attract teachers, some predict schools will face a shortage of principals and assistant principals.

“The next crisis is the administrative,” Fort Wayne Community Schools Superintendent Wendy Robinson told the school board last month.

Principals – who help ensure student success – are already difficult to retain, according to a study released in 2019 by the National Association of Secondary School Principals and Learning Policy Institute.

The report, “Understanding and Addressing Principal Turnover,” said that as of 2016-17, the national average tenure of principals in their schools was four years, but there is even more telling data: 35% of principals were at their school less than two years, and only 11% were at their school at least 10 years.

Locally, Southwest Allen County Schools is seeking a fifth assistant principal for Homestead High School, an addition needed because of growing enrollment and expanding academic needs – including many stipulated by the state board of education. Almost 2,500 students attend Homestead, up from about 2,200 students 10 years ago and about 2,000 students 14 years ago, according to state enrollment figures.

When requesting the extra administrator, Ginder told the school board the new assistant principal's responsibilities would include monitoring all alternative school programming, tracking dual-credit information and statistics, supervising and evaluating teachers and supervising student events. He also said that the upcoming, multiyear Homestead construction project will “at times stretch us very thin.”

FWCS knows of at least six secondary positions that it must fill for next year due to people leaving those posts – a combination of middle and high school principals and assistant principals. The district, which has about 50 schools and 30,000 students, typically announces administrative changes for the upcoming academic year in the spring.

These school figureheads have much more responsibility than they did decades ago, educators said.

“The role of the building principal has become a lot more like what school superintendents used to do in the past,” said Tim McRoberts, associate director of the Indiana Association of School Principals.

Their job has evolved from simply ensuring their school is in good working order. Now, principals must stay abreast of legislative issues, regularly evaluate teachers, serve as the school's instructional leader and shepherd school programs. They are also expected to interact with the community, attend school events and respond to issues at all hours, former and current principals said.

“Principals are the second most important school-level factor associated with student achievement – right after teachers,” the 2019 study said.

Matt Schiebel, who worked as an FWCS principal for 15 years, described the role as one of the most rewarding – but also one of the most stressful and mentally exhausting – jobs he has had.

“I just don't think you ever feel like you're off the clock,” Schiebel said.

“You are that person that takes the call when there's an alarm at 2 in the morning. You are that person when there's an unexpected death of a student or faculty member.”

Schiebel now supervises middle and high school principals in his role as director for secondary education at FWCS. Along with coaching those principals, he can provide them with an objective eye about their school and be a sounding board.

“It is lonely at the top,” Schiebel said.

Young principals can burn out quickly if they don't pace themselves properly, McRoberts said. His organization offers professional development that addresses wellness and encourages school leaders to establish a work-life balance.

FWCS helps aspiring leaders know what to expect through an internal program that lets educators explore, risk-free, becoming a principal.

Jennifer Evans took advantage of such an opportunity and is in her sixth year as a principal, this year at Bloomingdale Elementary School. For her, she said, advancing to principal was a natural step after working as an instructional coach, a role that involved working with teachers.

“You feel somewhat called to the job,” Evans said.

Along with her responsibilities in the school building, Evans has made a point to get to know the neighborhood surrounding Bloomingdale.

“We are the center of our community,” Evans said, noting that is especially true for elementary schools.

Evans regularly puts in 11- to 12-hour days. A 65- to 70-hour work week is common for Ginder, who leads Homestead.

Working at least one weekend day is also standard to prepare for the upcoming week, Ginder said.

That time commitment could dissuade teachers from pursuing the leadership role, Robinson told the school board.

She added it doesn't help that state lawmakers have claimed administrative costs are the reason teacher salaries have been stagnant for a decade.

In Allen County, public school principals make upwards of $125,000, according to public records.

Schiebel is used to the critics. He compared the role of principal to a comparable position in the private sector – a middle manager overseeing 100 employees with 1,800 direct customers, students.

“I would say I earned every penny of it,” Schiebel said.

