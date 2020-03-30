Teacher Honor Roll / Education Notebook

A Fort Wayne Community Schools teacher has been nominated for Teacher Honor Roll for making learning fun. His profile follows.

Jordan Sprunger

School: Haley Elementary School

Grade teaching: Third grade

Education: Elementary education at IPFW

Years teaching: Working on year four

City born: Auburn

Current hometown: Fort Wayne

Family: I have been married to my wife, Tabitha, for six years. We have a son, Dawson, 4, and a daughter, Brixsyn, 2.

Book you'd recommend: My favorite book series is Harry Potter, but I also enjoy any book by Jason Reynolds, Kate DiCamillo and Roald Dahl.

Favorite teachers: I have had some memorable teachers in my life, many of which shaped my own teaching style. Their love, sense of humor and nature for seeing the best in everyone inspired me to pursue a career in education. Thank you, Judy Miller and Becky Slentz.

Favorite teaching memory: One of my favorite memories is getting to see the faces of my students as our classroom is transformed into the chapter books we read throughout the year. While reading “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” and “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone,” we enjoy yummy treats that are in the books and work together in groups to compete for the Hogwarts House Cup!

Hobbies: Spending time with family is my favorite thing to do. We enjoy playing outside, going on walks and working out at the YMCA. Recently, I have started coaching my son's Little League sports teams.

Interesting fact about yourself: I am an avid Chicago Cubs fan and all things baseball.

What advice would you give to your students as they plan for their future? Sometimes we win, and sometimes we learn. Don't let the mistakes from your past shape your future. Learn from them and keep moving forward.

Recommended by: John Vance, a student

Reason for recommendation: “I like being in Mr. Sprunger's class because he makes learning fun, and he is very funny, silly and a great teacher. I never really liked to sit on the carpet and just have books read to me, but in his class we lounge and it makes it more fun.”

Grants

• The Indiana Department of Education announced 52 districts received digital learning-community advisory grants, which ranged from $19,000 to $56,000 each. This year, grants were awarded to districts that integrate technology into instruction. Recipients included DeKalb County Central United Schools, $49,927; East Allen County Schools, $50,000; and Southwest Allen County Schools, $50,000.

• The Lilly Endowment has awarded 100 Indiana educators with teacher creativity fellowships. Recipients included James Savage, Angola Middle School; Jamie Smith and Scott Hill, Homestead High School; Sarah Koch, Fremont Middle/High School; Janine Murphy, Huntertown Elementary School; Stephen Park, Huntington North High School; Debra Terrell, East Noble High School; and Amy Holton, Washington STEM Academy.

Recognition

• Two East Allen County Schools teachers received recognition for innovative special education programming: Kelly Blair, for students transitioning from school to adulthood, and Amanda Gossett, for students using augmentative communication.

• Almost 40 students participated in the first Ag+ Innovate Youth Agbioscience Challenge presented by the Kosciusko Economic Development Corp. and hosted by Ivy Tech Community College in Warsaw. Students were presented with challenges in the local agriculture industry and developed potential solutions. The winner was a Warsaw High School team comprising students Ethan Betances, Layne Blocher, Caroline Hastings, Adrian Rosas and Breanna Thompson. Each student received a $150 prize, earned $1,000 for the school's agribusiness program and earned a banner to display at school.

• Sue Ellspermann, president of Ivy Tech Community College, has been selected by the Aspen Institute to join the 2020-21 inaugural class of the Aspen New Presidents Fellowship. The new initiative is designed to support community college presidents in the early years of their tenure to accelerate transformational change on behalf of students. Ellspermann was one of 25 Aspen Fellows selected from more than 100 applicants for this opportunity, which is fully funded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. and run by the Aspen Institute College Excellence Program.

• The agriculture program at Ivy Tech Community College's Fort Wayne campus received the Award for Excellence for outstanding career and technical education program from the Indiana Department of Education.

• Defiance College has been designated a 2020-21 Military Friendly School.

• Chloe Park, an eighth grader at Canterbury Middle School, won a prize for honorable mention in C-SPAN's 2020 StudentCam competition. Chloe will receive $250 for her documentary “The Rising Trade War with China.” Her documentary was among 150 winning videos, which will split $100,000 in prizes among 330 students. Almost 5,400 students from 44 states and the District of Columbia participated in the competition, C-SPAN said. C-SPAN, which broadcasts federal government proceedings and public affairs programs, is funded by American cable television companies. The network is available locally through Comcast.

Saint Francis

• The surgical technology program at the University of Saint Francis received continued accreditation by the Commission on Accreditation of Allied Health Education Programs. The program received accreditation for the next 10 years, which is the maximum time awarded until the next review. The recent peer review recognized the program's substantial compliance with the national established accreditation standards.

Trine

• Trine University has launched a bachelor of science in mechatronics and robotics engineering. The program was built on foundations from Trine's mechanical and electrical engineering programs. Its additional mechatronics and robotics core prepares graduates to practice robotics engineering at the professional level.

