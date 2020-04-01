FWCS delays filling vacant seat on board

Coronavirus restrictions have prompted the Fort Wayne Community Schools board to delay filling a vacant seat, but the limitations are not stopping the search for a new superintendent – although conditions aren't ideal, President Julie Hollingsworth said.

Under normal circumstances, the board would have 30 days to appoint a District 4 resident to carry out the remainder of Jordan Lebamoff's term, which runs through 2022.

Lebamoff died March 8 at age 54.

Since then, Gov. Eric Holcomb has announced various restrictions – including statewide closure of schools until May 1 – to slow the spread of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus. FWCS has been closed since March 16.

Three people have notified the board about their interest in the open school board position, but an emergency order by Holcomb effectively suspended the deadline to fill the vacancy, Hollingsworth said.

The board will proceed with six members as long as the emergency order is in effect, Hollingsworth said. She noted the selection of a new board member is not essential to FWCS operations.

But, she added, filling the superintendent post is essential.

Superintendent Wendy Robinson will retire June 30 after leading the district for 17 years. She has worked for FWCS for 47 years.

The board will conduct virtual interviews with six candidates next week, Hollingsworth said.

Afterward, she said, the board will select two or three finalists and discuss how to proceed. The board originally planned to hold in-person final interviews April 20 and 21, but the dates will likely change, she said.

“I think our biggest concern is meeting the candidates in person,” Hollingsworth said by email. “Both for the candidate and the board, having that in-person contact and conversation is an important part of the decision-making. The pandemic has certainly thrown us a curveball in that regard.”

The board – which hired firm Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates to lead the search – has publicized a timeline in which it would approve the new superintendent in May.

The board next meets April 27. It has not been determined whether the meeting will be held virtually, Hollingsworth said.

