Literacy Alliance teaches, celebrates online

Kami Gavilanez, a teacher with The Literacy Alliance, couldn't celebrate in person with a student when he recently received his high school equivalency diploma.

But she and others with the organization cheered for him virtually through video conferencing. The Literacy Alliance embraced the technology after the coronavirus pandemic prevented the adult education classes from meeting in person.

Modifying classes – rather than suspending them – in response to the coronavirus-related restrictions was especially important to The Literacy Alliance. It works with adults to improve their literacy skills, such as adults seeking a high school equivalency diploma and those whose first language isn't English.

It's difficult even under normal circumstances to get students to come to class and persist, said Brian Schlichtenmyer, director of adult programs.

“As you can imagine, with a change like this and a completely different way of doing classes, it complicates it,” Schlichtenmyer said.

Along with lacking home computers, many students have children to care for, are unemployed or underemployed, are low-income and have limited transportation – circumstances that make this health crisis even more difficult for them, said Melinda Haines, chief executive officer.

The Literacy Alliance has not had a standard online delivery protocol for its instructors.

“None of them had ever taught online before, ... so it was a steep learning curve as they navigated schedules, software, technical glitches, tools and new teaching techniques,” Haines said by email.

Site coordinators have logged onto the online classes to monitor attendance and have called absent students to help them through any technical difficulties, Schlichtenmyer said. Many students are relying on cellphones to connect virtually, he noted.

Schlichtenmyer is impressed by his colleagues' dedication and response during this unprecedented situation.

“Everyone's doing a great job putting forth the effort and doing everything they can to continue to do business as usual,” he said.

Gavilanez teaches high school equivalency and English for Speakers of Other Languages – known as ESOL – classes. Video conferencing through Zoom has let her replicate in-person classroom experiences, even small-group sessions that pair students with volunteer tutors, she said.

One of her ESOL students used a recent Zoom session to show off his high school equivalency diploma, for which he took classes elsewhere. The class clapped and celebrated with him – joy in the midst of frustration.

Gavilanez is glad she can give students some normalcy during this not-so-normal time. She said it has a calming effect on them.

“I think it's been really important for us to be able to do that,” Gavilanez said.

