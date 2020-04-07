Trine creating devices to aid Parkview

A closed campus hasn't stopped Trine University employees from developing alternatives to much-needed medical equipment during the coronavirus pandemic.

Faculty and staff from Trine innovation 1 have taken up the challenge under direction from Parkview Health, the Angola-based university said Monday.

Trine innovation 1 provides expertise and services to businesses, organizations and schools.

One team has developed a machine that can automatically pump a manual resuscitator, which can serve as a replacement for a ventilator, Trine said.

Another is focusing on alternatives for respirator masks, the university added.

Jason Blume, executive director of the innovation program, said Parkview contacted area institutions to learn what resources were available to address an expected increase in patients with COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus.

“A lot of health and medical institutions are looking at what the potential pinch points are,” Blume said in a statement. “Parkview has put together a team of innovators from their innovation group, and we're part of that.”

Once Trine's work is validated, Parkview will contact the Food and Drug Administration about fast-tracking production of the projects, Blume said. Trine will then begin tackling other needs.

“We don't anticipate slowing down,” Blume said. “We're going to continue seeing where we can help and leverage what resources we have in any way that we can.”

Trine innovation 1 also is involving regional manufacturers.

“This is engineering problem-solving at its finest,” Blume said. “Under different circumstances, this would probably be one of the most fun and dynamic projects I have worked on. It is still fun and dynamic, but the stakes are much higher.”

