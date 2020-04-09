Huntington U. starts work on Union Building

A makeover has begun at the heart of Huntington University.

Construction on the Huntington Union Building is underway and should be finished by the end of the calendar year, the Christian college announced Wednesday.

The renovated HUB, as it also is known, will be a first-class student center featuring open spaces suited for spontaneous gatherings and planned events, the university said.

“It was a clear decision that the HUB would be a great win for our campus, and one that students can celebrate on their return,” university President Sherilyn Emberton said in a statement.

A spokeswoman did not immediately return an email seeking the cost of the project, but the university's website indicates the improvements are part of a $40 million comprehensive campaign.

Huntington awarded the project to Fetters Construction.

The university will work with contractors to ensure inconveniences and disruptions are minimized, said Russ Degitz, Huntington's chief operating officer.

“We hope that excitement builds, and our campus community enjoys watching the reimagined HUB take shape,” Degitz said in a statement.

Huntington has long wanted to address the HUB. The facility was included in the 2002 and 2015 facilities master plans.

“This 1960s era building occupies prime real estate, but, due to its age and lack of student-friendly amenities, fails to deliver the vibrant student union experience today's students expect and that competitor schools are providing,” the 2015 plan states.

Emberton is eager for the update.

“The HUB remains the center of our curricular and co-curricular conversations outside of classroom hours. Relationships and collaborations are formed here that last a lifetime,” she said. “Personally, I want to give back to our campus a facility that is dedicated to serving them well. I can't wait to see how God is going to show up in this place!”

