FWCS plans on advancing tech timeline

Fort Wayne Community Schools has moved up plans to fully implement one-to-one technology a year early, from fall 2021 to next academic year, Superintendent Wendy Robinson told families in a letter Thursday.

“This will allow us to use one-to-one technology to more efficiently deliver remote learning, when necessary, that fits with our curriculum and educational philosophy,” Robinson said, noting additional federal funding is making the earlier implementation possible.

One-to-one technology means every student is assigned a device, such as a tablet or laptop computer.

That announcement was included in a broader update about the rest of the current academic year, which has been disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

State officials last week formally closed K-12 schools for in-person instruction for the rest of 2019-20. FWCS offices also are closed until the governor's stay-at-home order is lifted. The order is set to end at 11:59 p.m. April 20.

Other Allen County districts have relied on e-learning to continue lessons when circumstances force school closures – typically for inclement weather – but FWCS has no such system in place. It has made up such missed days the traditional way – in person.

Now, however, FWCS must provide remote learning for students to complete the school year. It has until April 17 to tell the state how it will grade or provide feedback to students on completed work and how it will count attendance, among other details.

“We are currently working on those details and will share them next week when they are finalized,” Robinson said.

The plan submitted to the state also will address students without access to technology and students with special learning situations, such as special education and English-language learners, she added.

In the meantime, Robinson noted, the online portion is in place. FWCS teachers are holding daily office hours, she said, and they are providing assignments at least three times a week.

Robinson understands parents have other concerns about graduation and personal items still at school.

“I know you are waiting for answers to these questions,” she said, “and we will share plans as soon as we are able.”

Robinson encouraged families to take care of their immediate needs first during this stressful time – their health and well-being.

“By meeting the state's requirement to finish remotely, students will complete the 2019-20 school year and move on to the next grade as planned,” Robinson said. “Our teachers will be ready to take students where they are in the fall and move their learning forward.”

