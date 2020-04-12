Colleges giving students options

The coronavirus pandemic is forcing northeast Indiana college students to decide how they want their spring 2020 classes to appear on their transcript.

Schools throughout the region have relaxed academic policies and practices after shifting courses from in-person instruction to remote learning. Universities including Purdue Fort Wayne, Indiana Tech, Saint Francis, Manchester and Trine are letting students forgo traditional letter grades for other options.

“In response to the disruptive circumstances created by the current global pandemic, Indiana Tech will adopt an alternate grading option to mitigate the impact of this disruption on our students,” the Fort Wayne university told students. Students opting out of the letter grades can replace grades with “pass” or “no credit.”

Alternative grading policies are being adopted statewide, the Indiana Commission for Higher Education said.

While these and other decisions about campus closures remain within the purview of the institutions, the commission is working with colleges to ensure grading modifications preserve standing policies on transfer of credit, the agency said.

“We encourage all students to work with their academic advisers or reach out to their campus student support services when determining whether to pursue a letter grade or other grading option,” the commission told The Journal Gazette. “It is crucial for students to consider how those decisions might impact grade point averages, requirements for programs of study, and necessary steps for staying on track for graduation, for example.”

Saint Francis has offered a pass/fail option for undergraduates this semester so they can earn credits and meet progression standards without worrying about their GPA, said Lance Richey, vice president for academic affairs.

“Some specialized programs in the health sciences were unable to participate due to strict accreditation requirements, but many other students took advantage of this option to keep on track in their studies at a time of disruption,” Richey said in a statement.

While universities are offering similar options, details vary.

Purdue Fort Wayne students have from 8 a.m. Monday until 11:59 p.m. May 1 to switch a course from the standard letter grade to a pass/no pass option.

Mastodons will begin their last week of classes May 4. Final grades are due May 11, according to the university's academic calendar.

Eaint “Honey” Aung Win, Purdue Fort Wayne student body president, was happily surprised by the decision.

“It was very nice to see the university being flexible amid COVID-19,” she said by email. “I have talked to some of the students I know and they are thankful to be given this choice, especially in time of struggles.”

At Manchester, President Dave McFadden assured students they have until four business days after grades are available to pursue the pass/no pass option.

“There is ... no rush for them to make that decision now,” McFadden said in a statement last week.

Alex Downard, student senate president at Manchester, said it's incredible the university is giving students this option – and on this timeline.

“This is an excellent opportunity for students to see their grades first, then have the ability to determine their best course of action,” Downard said by email. “Given the unprecedented and difficult situation in the world today, along with the movement to all online classes, this decision from the university is extremely helpful to students.”

Along with the pass/no pass option, Purdue Fort Wayne has announced students won't be placed on academic probation or dismissed from the university as a result of their performance this semester.

Students also won't have to remind anyone reviewing their transcript about the semester's unusual circumstances.

“A comment will be added to the transcript of all students enrolled during the Spring 2020 semester that refers to the occurrence of the COVID-19 pandemic during this semester,” Purdue Fort Wayne said.

asloboda@jg.net