Teacher Honor Roll / Education Notebook

A Fort Wayne Community Schools teacher who has made a big impact on students in her brief time in the Summit City has been nominated for Teacher Honor Roll. Her profile follows.

Erin Bond

School: North Side High School

Subject teaching: Choir and theater

Education: Bachelor of Fine Arts in theater performance, University of Mississippi

Years teaching: 10

City born: Wheeling, West Virginia

Current hometown: Fort Wayne

Family: Son, Jackson

Book you'd recommend: “Little Women” and “Victoria”

Favorite teachers: First grade, Mrs. Eddy; high school band, Mr. Rose; and college acting, Dr. Shollenberger.

Favorite teaching memory: In Orlando, a student did not have money to buy me a Christmas gift, so she made me a rag doll in my image. I still have it. I was so touched.

Hobbies: Ballet, Disney, bowling

Interesting fact about yourself: My background includes a 20-year acting career. I started my teaching career in Orlando, Florida. This is my second year in Fort Wayne. My favorite North Side moments are our production of “Beauty and the Beast” in 2019 and our Elvis-themed show choir competition show in 2020.

What advice would you give to your students as they plan for their future? Take every opportunity they can to perform and never give up. Also, always stay humble and kind.

Recommended by: Sidney Grepke, junior at North Side High School.

Reason for recommendation: “She is the most sincere and caring teacher anyone could ever have. If anyone ever has a difficulty going on at home or at school, she would make it one of her priorities to help you as much as possible. Personally, she has helped me out of the shell I made of myself over singing in front of people.”

Ball State

• Ball State University junior Roberto Medina of Fort Wayne is featured on one of the university's newest billboards. The billboard features the architecture major standing in front of Ball State's “We Fly” message while holding his 3D design model of a postmodern Muncie skate park.

Events

• Huntington University will host a virtual event Thursday featuring Dallas Jenkins, creator and producer of “The Chosen,” a multiseason show about the life of Jesus Christ. For more information, contact Associate Dean of Arts Lance Clark at 260-359-4281 or lclark@huntington.edu.

• Ivy Tech Community College Fort Wayne and Warsaw will host virtual information sessions for individuals wanting to take guest courses in summer or fall semesters. These courses are available to anyone currently enrolled in another college or university. Credits from these Ivy Tech courses can be transferred back to their home institutions. The sessions are set for 1 p.m. Tuesday, 11 a.m. Thursday, 3 p.m. April 20 and 10 a.m. April 22. To RSVP, go to bit.ly/IvyGuest. Contact Jennifer Simmons, assistant director of admissions, at 260-480-2039 or jsimmons143@ivytech.edu if you are unable to attend or lack the technological capabilities.

FWCS

• The Fort Wayne Community Schools board approved changes to its schedule last month, moving the April 20 meeting to April 27 and canceling the May 4 meeting. The board typically holds three meetings in May, including one dedicated to recognizing student achievements. “We are not going to do that this year, unfortunately,” board President Julie Hollingsworth said.

Indiana Tech

• Students will no longer be required to submit SAT or ACT test scores as part of their applications to Indiana Tech. The university originally planned to move to test-optional admissions starting with the 2021-22 academic year but decided to accelerate the process to accommodate the many students for whom the SAT and ACT testing process is being disrupted this spring by the coronavirus pandemic.

Manchester

• Five people have joined the Manchester University Board of Trustees: Jeffrey Carter, president of Bethany Theological Seminary in Richmond; Christopher Craig, a 1982 graduate; Cheryl Green, 1982 graduate; Kevin Hochstedler, 1983 graduate; and Lily Qi, 1991 graduate. Trustees serve five-year terms.

Scholarships

• WGU Indiana will award 10 newly enrolled students $10,000 scholarships throughout the year in honor of its 10th anniversary. Applications are open, and scholarships will be awarded on a rolling basis. Applications will effectively close Nov. 1, but prospective students are encouraged to apply as soon as possible. For more information, go to indiana.wgu.edu/10x10.

• The Greater Fort Wayne Aviation Museum and the Fort Wayne-Allen County Airport Authority announced the 2020 Fort Wayne International Airport Aviation Scholarship and 2020 Jim Kelley Scholarship recipients: Michael Hammer,Wawasee High School; Logan Rolfsen, Bishop Dwenger High School; Carson Howk, Bellmont High School; and Benjamin Knight, Homestead High School. Scholarships are $1,500. Airport scholarship funds are raised through the Fort Wayne International Airport Scholarship Golf Outing, annually held in August at Brookwood Golf Club. Museum scholarships are funded through private individual donors. For more information about the golf outing, contact Rebecca Neild at 260-446-3448.

Trine

• Trine University has launched a Bachelor of Science in plastics engineering technology degree program. Students will become proficient in areas including plastic product design, materials and their selection, manufacturing processes related to polymers, and project planning in fields where polymers are used. The degree will prepare graduates for a variety of career options within the plastics industry, including product design engineers, mold design engineers, process engineers and manufacturing engineers. For more information, go to trine.edu.

• Trine donated artifacts that were formerly part of its Gen. Lewis B. Hershey museum to Indiana War Memorial Museum in Indianapolis. The Hershey museum became part of Trine's campus when Hershey donated personal artifacts to the university as he neared retirement. The Steuben County native graduated from what was then Tri-State College in 1914 and became head of the Selective Service System.

• A record 105 area high school students attended the Teacher by Trine Education Summit at Trine University on Feb. 21. The event is for juniors and seniors who are considering education as a career. For information about the next Teacher by Trine, contact Natalie Woodley at nnwoodley14@trine.edu or 260-665-4166.

