Engineer's talents aid hospital

Eric Falk used to design parts for satellites. He put his skills to another use recently after learning that some personal protective equipment couldn't be used by a local hospital's front-line workers fighting the new coronavirus.

The equipment lacked a crucial part.

When the Fort Wayne resident looked at the part, he realized he could reverse-engineer it and produce it using a 3D printer. Popular among hobbyists and used in schools and businesses, the devices can produce plastic items, given the right programming instructions.

Falk, 36, got them written and commandeered about 20 printers from friends and others, and this week he's delivering newly minted parts for use at Parkview Health facilities.

“My best hope is that I'm able to provide some sort of protection for medical workers on the front lines here,” Falk said. “I think we'll be able to meet demand for all the parts (Parkview) could use this week.”

That could be as many as 500 sets of the items, which are plastic rings – about the diameter of a doughnut – and short plastic tubes, he said.

Purdue University Fort Wayne's 3D lab and some students are working on the project, the university said in a statement.

“I love the fact that 3D printing can be used to help in such an important way,” said junior Noah Peterson, who returned to campus during break to help with the printing. “This is an opportunity I didn't anticipate.”

Falk, a mechanical engineer who works for L3Harris in Fort Wayne, also has been working with printers from Fort Wayne Community Schools, the company and friends. But his is a personal volunteer effort, he said.

The needed parts connect a wearable air-purifying filter to a protective hood worn by workers, Falk said. The assembly provides clean oxygen to workers when they are near patients who have, or are suspected of having, the coronavirus, he said.

“The parts are internationally sold out,” Falk said. The manufacturer has phased out the items in favor of a newer model, he added.

The coronavirus pandemic has led to unprecedented demand for protective gear. The virus, which causes the potentially lethal illness COVID-19, is confirmed to have sickened 8,236 Hoosiers and caused 350 deaths as of Monday.

Within a week, the Purdue Fort Wayne students produced 16 hood assemblies and 12 hose connector parts, university officials said, adding that multiple printers have run simultaneously throughout the day. Cleanliness is a priority, officials said. Volunteers wear sterile gloves when transferring finished parts to sealed bags.

Brian Spaulding, 3D print lab manager, said the task has shown students new uses for 3D printing.

“Applying what they've learned at Purdue Fort Wayne to support those who care for seriously ill patients isn't something our students were thinking about even a few weeks ago,” Spaulding said in a statement.

The collaboration “is just one example of the university's commitment to supporting the well-being of our community,” he added.

The lab might turn to a new project printing face shields for health care workers. A prototype has been completed, university officials said.

Falk, who graduated from Purdue University with bachelor's and master's degrees in mechanical engineering, said colleagues at Parkview's Mirro Center for Research and Innovation have contacted other medical institutions about whether they could use the parts.

Tami Brigle, Parkview spokeswoman, said a formal announcement about the donation will be made this week.

A Lutheran Hospital spokeswoman did not return a call seeking information about whether that institution would have interest in the parts.

“Everybody is stuck at home, and there is such a desire to help, and here was an opportunity,” Falk said, adding his involvement recently became personal. A friend died of the coronavirus.

“And the person was even younger than me,” he said.

rsalter@jg.net

asloboda@jg.net